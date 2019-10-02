Dr. Patrick Birmingham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birmingham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Birmingham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Birmingham, MD is a Registered Nurse in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Birmingham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Patrick Birmingham, M.D.680 N Lake Shore Dr Ste 924, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 847-6431MondayClosedTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Patrick Birmingham, M.D.2180 Pfingsten Rd Ste 3100, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (312) 847-6430Thursday7:00am - 3:00pm
-
3
Patrick Birmingham, M.D.9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 2900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (312) 847-6429Monday1:00pm - 4:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Birmingham?
l was very nervous at first, after meeting everybody I felt very comfortable.
About Dr. Patrick Birmingham, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1043477052
Education & Certifications
- Cornell University Hospital For Special Surgery
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- George Washington University|George Washington University Medical Center
- Loyola University of Chicago
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Birmingham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Birmingham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Birmingham using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Birmingham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Birmingham works at
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Birmingham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birmingham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birmingham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birmingham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.