Overview

Dr. Patrick Birmingham, MD is a Registered Nurse in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Birmingham works at Patrick Birmingham, M.D. in Chicago, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL and Skokie, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.