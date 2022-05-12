Dr. Patrick Bartholomew Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartholomew Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Bartholomew Jr, DPM
Overview
Dr. Patrick Bartholomew Jr, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.
Dr. Bartholomew Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Family Foot and Leg Center530 Se 16th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 430-3668Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bartholomew Jr?
Office staff are all helpful, friendly and caring. Dr Bartholomew is very caring, knowledgeable and takes his time with you, answers questions. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Patrick Bartholomew Jr, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1295181600
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bartholomew Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bartholomew Jr accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartholomew Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bartholomew Jr works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartholomew Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartholomew Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartholomew Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartholomew Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.