See All Podiatric Surgeons in Cape Coral, FL
Dr. Patrick Bartholomew Jr, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Patrick Bartholomew Jr, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Patrick Bartholomew Jr, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.

Dr. Bartholomew Jr works at Family Foot and Leg Center in Cape Coral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatric Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Black, DPM
Dr. Michael Black, DPM
10 (244)
View Profile
Dr. James Cottom, DPM
Dr. James Cottom, DPM
8 (88)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Foot and Leg Center
    530 Se 16th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 430-3668
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bartholomew Jr?

    May 12, 2022
    Office staff are all helpful, friendly and caring. Dr Bartholomew is very caring, knowledgeable and takes his time with you, answers questions. Highly recommended.
    Excellent — May 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Patrick Bartholomew Jr, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Patrick Bartholomew Jr, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bartholomew Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Bartholomew Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bartholomew Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Patrick Bartholomew Jr, DPM.

    About Dr. Patrick Bartholomew Jr, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295181600
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Bartholomew Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartholomew Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bartholomew Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bartholomew Jr works at Family Foot and Leg Center in Cape Coral, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bartholomew Jr’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartholomew Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartholomew Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartholomew Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartholomew Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Patrick Bartholomew Jr, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.