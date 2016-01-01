Dr. Patrick Barrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Barrett, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Barrett, MD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Poulsbo, WA.
Dr. Barrett works at
Locations
-
1
Tanya Kushner Pllc19365 7th Ave NE Ste D108, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barrett?
About Dr. Patrick Barrett, MD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1982722914
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Hospital
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Barrett using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Barrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrett works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.