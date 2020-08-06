Dr. Patrick Avet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Avet, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Avet, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with South Texas Surgical Hospital.
Locations
Eye Associates of Corpus Christi3301 S Alameda St Ste 403, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 853-7319
South Texas Surgical Hospital6130 Parkway Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 993-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- South Texas Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always very kind and very professional. Made me feel very comfortable. I would absolutely recommend Dr. Avet!
About Dr. Patrick Avet, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avet has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avet has seen patients for Lazy Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Avet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.