Dr. Patrick Armstrong, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Patrick Armstrong, MD is a Dermatologist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from The University Of Texas Medical Branch-Galveston|University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston.

Dr. Armstrong works at Arch Health Medical Group in Poway, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Dermatitis and Skin Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pomerado Outpatient Pavilion
    15611 Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA 92064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 675-3145

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Dermatitis
Skin Ulcer
Rash
Dermatitis
Skin Ulcer

Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 38 ratings
Patient Ratings (38)
5 Star
(33)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Dec 13, 2022
I have been a patient of Dr Armstrong for a couple of years. He is the most caring, attentive Dr. He has called with the good and bad news himself and I really appreciate that. He has made sure I received the best care possible. Thank you!
J. Bazdorf — Dec 13, 2022
Photo: Dr. Patrick Armstrong, MD
About Dr. Patrick Armstrong, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 9 years of experience
  • English
  • 1588008775
Education & Certifications

  • University of California At Los Angeles
  • John Peter Smith Hospital
  • The University Of Texas Medical Branch-Galveston|University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
  • Dermatology
