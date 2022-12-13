Dr. Patrick Armstrong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armstrong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Armstrong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Armstrong, MD is a Dermatologist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from The University Of Texas Medical Branch-Galveston|University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston.
Dr. Armstrong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pomerado Outpatient Pavilion15611 Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA 92064 Directions (858) 675-3145
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Armstrong?
I have been a patient of Dr Armstrong for a couple of years. He is the most caring, attentive Dr. He has called with the good and bad news himself and I really appreciate that. He has made sure I received the best care possible. Thank you!
About Dr. Patrick Armstrong, MD
- Dermatology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1588008775
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Los Angeles
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- The University Of Texas Medical Branch-Galveston|University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armstrong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armstrong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armstrong works at
Dr. Armstrong has seen patients for Rash, Dermatitis and Skin Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armstrong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Armstrong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armstrong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armstrong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armstrong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.