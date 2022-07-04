See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Gainesville, FL
Dr. Patrick Antonelli, MD

Neurotology
4 (32)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Patrick Antonelli, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Neurotology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.

Dr. Antonelli works at UF Health Surgical Center - The Oaks in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UF Health ENT and Allergy - The Oaks
    6201 W Newberry Rd, Gainesville, FL 32605
  2. 2
    Uf Health Medical Lab - Shands Hospital
    1600 SW ARCHER RD, Gainesville, FL 32610
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Uf Health Shands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Bell's Palsy
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Bell's Palsy

Treatment frequency



Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Bell's Palsy
Bone Cancer
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Head and Neck Cancer
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Neuroplasty
Osteosarcoma
Trigeminal Neuralgia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 04, 2022
    So grateful Dr. Antonelli squeezed me in for an appointment when my 10 year old external Cochlear Implant (CI) broke. Getting an early appointment was important as to get a new CI is a 6-8 week process and it starts with Dr. Antonelli. As always, Dr. Antonelli was kind and was conscious of making sure I could read his lips through a windowed masked. Thank you Dr. Antonelli!
    Veronica Ziegler — Jul 04, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Patrick Antonelli, MD
    About Dr. Patrick Antonelli, MD

    • Neurotology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023035813
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Antonelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antonelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Antonelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Antonelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Antonelli works at UF Health Surgical Center - The Oaks in Gainesville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Antonelli's profile.

    Dr. Antonelli has seen patients for Vertigo and Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Antonelli on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Antonelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antonelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antonelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antonelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

