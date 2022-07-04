Overview

Dr. Patrick Antonelli, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Neurotology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.



Dr. Antonelli works at UF Health Surgical Center - The Oaks in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.