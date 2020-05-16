Dr. Patrick Angelos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angelos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Angelos, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Angelos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital.
Dr. Angelos works at
Locations
Balance Center Mobility and Dizziness Center West Ashley2295 Henry Tecklenburg Dr, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 763-3838
Roper Heart Center Walterboro416 Robertson Blvd Ste B, Walterboro, SC 29488 Directions (843) 766-7103Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
West Ashley2005 2nd Ave, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions (843) 766-7103
Charleston Ent Associates LLC180 Wingo Way Ste 103, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 216-8774Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Surgery Center Of Charleston1849 Savage Rd, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 576-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had hair restoration surgery by Dr. Patrick Angelos and I am very pleased with the results so far!!! I had no discomfort/pain and considering what we did - FUT (Follicular Unit Transplant) - he is a fantastic surgeon !!! I have had worse time in a dentist office doing a simply procedure! I would highly recommend him!!!
About Dr. Patrick Angelos, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Oregon Health And Science University
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- University Of South Carolina Honors College
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Angelos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angelos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angelos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Angelos has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Postnasal Drip and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Angelos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Angelos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angelos.
