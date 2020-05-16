See All Plastic Surgeons in Charleston, SC
Dr. Patrick Angelos, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Patrick Angelos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Angelos works at Charleston ENT in Charleston, SC with other offices in Walterboro, SC, SUMMERVILLE, SC and Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Postnasal Drip and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Balance Center Mobility and Dizziness Center West Ashley
    2295 Henry Tecklenburg Dr, Charleston, SC 29414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 763-3838
  2. 2
    Roper Heart Center Walterboro
    416 Robertson Blvd Ste B, Walterboro, SC 29488 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 766-7103
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    West Ashley
    2005 2nd Ave, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 766-7103
  4. 4
    Charleston Ent Associates LLC
    180 Wingo Way Ste 103, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 216-8774
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Surgery Center Of Charleston
    1849 Savage Rd, Charleston, SC 29407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 576-2600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Postnasal Drip
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Earwax Buildup
Postnasal Drip
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling

Treatment frequency



Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Patrick Angelos, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487857272
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Oregon Health And Science University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of South Carolina Honors College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Angelos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angelos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Angelos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Angelos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Angelos has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Postnasal Drip and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Angelos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Angelos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angelos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angelos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angelos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

