Dr. Patrick Anderson, MD

Oncology
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Patrick Anderson, MD is an Oncology Specialist in South Orange, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Anderson works at Center for Gynecologic Oncology & Womens Health in South Orange, NJ with other offices in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Gynecologic Oncology & Womens Health
    120 Irvington Ave, South Orange, NJ 07079 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-6756
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
    201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-6758

Hospital Affiliations
  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center
  • Trinitas Regional Medical Center

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Jan 25, 2022
On December 2021 my visit with Dr. Anderson was amazing.He explained my procedure.He was caring and understanding. He Makes you feel comfortable. He is very knowledgeable about the surgery he Performed . The most important thing about him. Is that I felt safe . Thank you very much. Imagine I was referred by my GYNECOLOGIST to see Dr. Anderson for my surgery. That meant a lot for one great Dr. ( Musha) to refer me to another great Dr (Anderson).
Maria Gaines — Jan 25, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Patrick Anderson, MD
About Dr. Patrick Anderson, MD

  • Oncology
  • 34 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1376548925
Education & Certifications

  • Albert Einstein College Of Medicine-Yeshiva University
  • Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
  • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
  • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Patrick Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

29 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

