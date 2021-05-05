See All Allergists & Immunologists in Old Bridge, NJ
Dr. Patrick Ambrosio, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Patrick Ambrosio, DO

Allergy
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Patrick Ambrosio, DO is an Allergy Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They completed their fellowship with UMDNJ - University Hospital

Dr. Ambrosio works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Old Bridge in Old Bridge, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Allergy Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jennifer Yaxi Chen, MD
Dr. Jennifer Yaxi Chen, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Demetrios Markouizos, MD
Dr. Demetrios Markouizos, MD
10 (152)
View Profile
Dr. Hanan Salman, MD
Dr. Hanan Salman, MD
10 (455)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    ENT and Allergy Associates - Old Bridge
    3663 US 9 N Ste 102, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 679-7575

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ambrosio?

    May 05, 2021
    No matter what the medical complaint may be regarding the need for the visit, Dr Ambrosio always takes the care to listen, examine, and makes sure you know all options available for the immediate need as well as extended relief. He explains and answers any question you may have in a way that makes you feel comfortable and understand what is covered during the visit.
    Anonymous — May 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Patrick Ambrosio, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Patrick Ambrosio, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ambrosio to family and friends

    Dr. Ambrosio's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ambrosio

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Patrick Ambrosio, DO.

    About Dr. Patrick Ambrosio, DO

    Specialties
    • Allergy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295765675
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UMDNJ - University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch, Allergy And Immunology Cooper Hosp/Univ Med Ctr, Pediatrics
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Ambrosio, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ambrosio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ambrosio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ambrosio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ambrosio works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Old Bridge in Old Bridge, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Ambrosio’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ambrosio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ambrosio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ambrosio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ambrosio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Patrick Ambrosio, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.