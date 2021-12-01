Overview

Dr. Patrick Allan, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Springboro, OH. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Troy, Miami Valley Hospital, Soin Medical Center and Upper Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Allan works at SureCare Medical Center in Springboro, OH with other offices in Middletown, OH, Dayton, OH, Troy, OH and Eaton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.