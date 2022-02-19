Dr. Patrick Alger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Alger, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Alger, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in The Villages, FL. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1950 Laurel Manor Dr Ste 200, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 205-8812
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I was apprehensive for ages about an S-I joint injection, but Dr. Alger explained things, did the injections still explaining as he went along as he did the procedure. It was fairly quick and not much discomfort. I could drive myself home. The next day I feel great. Wish I had done this long ago.
About Dr. Patrick Alger, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1225340037
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
