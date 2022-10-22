Dr. Patrick Aiello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aiello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Aiello, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Aiello, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Yuma275 W 28th St Ste 2, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 220-8213
Yuma Foothills11551 S Fortuna Rd Ste E, Yuma, AZ 85367 Directions (928) 220-6591
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr A did my cataracts. Options for upsells were well explained, but not pushed as I hear some places do Reception and scheduling is professional and the surgery was flawless (no upgrades)
About Dr. Patrick Aiello, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Male
- 1235124744
Education & Certifications
- North Carolina Memorial Hospital
- North Carolina Memorial Hospital|University of North Carolina Hospitals
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Yuma Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aiello has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aiello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aiello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aiello has seen patients for Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aiello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aiello speaks Chinese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Aiello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aiello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aiello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aiello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.