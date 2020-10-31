Overview

Dr. Patrick Acevedo, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala, Adventhealth Waterman, Bayfront Health Spring Hill, Bravera Health Brooksville, Bravera Health Seven Rivers, HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, Morton Plant North Bay Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Acevedo works at Florida Cancer Specialists in Ocala, FL with other offices in Lady Lake, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bone Cancer, Anemia and Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.