Dr. Acevedo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick Acevedo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Acevedo, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala, Adventhealth Waterman, Bayfront Health Spring Hill, Bravera Health Brooksville, Bravera Health Seven Rivers, HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, Morton Plant North Bay Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists1740 SE 18th St Bldg 600 Ste 602, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 369-0181
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Ocala Cancer Center4945 Sw 49th Pl, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 237-9430Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Villages Cancer Center1400 N US Highway 441 Ste 540, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 753-9777
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
- Adventhealth Waterman
- Bayfront Health Spring Hill
- Bravera Health Brooksville
- Bravera Health Seven Rivers
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Explains everything and answets all questions. Very compassionate person
About Dr. Patrick Acevedo, MD
- Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-R W Johnson Med Sch, Internal Medicine
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
