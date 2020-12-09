Dr. Patrick Abuzeni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abuzeni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Abuzeni, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Abuzeni, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital.
Dr. Abuzeni works at
Locations
Patrick Abuzeni MD7171 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 444-2888
Hospital Affiliations
- Larkin Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Just want to take the time to Thank you Angela for all you did with assisting me with scheduling, paperwork, support and communication it really meant a lot to me. Want to specially Thank Dr. Abuzeni for being honest with what procedure would be best for me, being patient with me from the zoom consultation, preop and surgery. He snatched me good!!! I'm very satisfied with my results! You guys are terrific!!!???? Safety and Time with patients is definitely your number 1 priority and not just the dollar!!! Which makes you stand out from the rest!!!?????? #1 Plastic surgery doctor!??
About Dr. Patrick Abuzeni, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Swedish
- 1295066579
Education & Certifications
- The American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery
- Jackson Mem Hosp/U Miami
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- KAROLINSKA INSTITUTE / MEDICAL FACULTY
Dr. Abuzeni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abuzeni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abuzeni works at
Dr. Abuzeni speaks Spanish and Swedish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Abuzeni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abuzeni.
