Overview

Dr. Patrick Abiuso Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Abiuso Jr works at Virtua Surgical Group in Marlton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.