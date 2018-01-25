Dr. Patricio Rosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricio Rosa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patricio Rosa, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Rosa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Vascular Surgery1010 Woodland Dr Ste 101, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosa?
The best doctor, I went to the ER with a leg pain and I ended up with not one but three surgeries. Dr. Rosa went above and beyond and I'm very thankful to have my leg and thank you is not enough for what you do. I highly recommend Doctor Rosa with no doubt, he is an Excellent Doctor!
About Dr. Patricio Rosa, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629055868
Education & Certifications
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rosa using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosa works at
Dr. Rosa has seen patients for Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosa speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.