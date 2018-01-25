Overview

Dr. Patricio Rosa, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Rosa works at Baptist Health Medical Group Vascular Surgery in Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

