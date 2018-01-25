See All Vascular Surgeons in Elizabethtown, KY
Dr. Patricio Rosa, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.8 (41)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Patricio Rosa, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin and Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Rosa works at Baptist Health Medical Group Vascular Surgery in Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Vascular Surgery
    1010 Woodland Dr Ste 101, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Hardin
  • Memorial Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Atherosclerosis
Port Placements or Replacements
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Atherosclerosis
Port Placements or Replacements

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 41 ratings
Patient Ratings (41)
5 Star
(38)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Patricio Rosa, MD

Specialties
  • Vascular Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1629055868
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
Residency
  • Tripler Army Medical Center
Internship
  • Tripler Army Medical Center
Medical Education
  • University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Patricio Rosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rosa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rosa works at Baptist Health Medical Group Vascular Surgery in Elizabethtown, KY. View the full address on Dr. Rosa’s profile.

Dr. Rosa has seen patients for Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

41 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosa.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

