Dr. Patricio Pazmino, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricio Pazmino, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Paso, TX.
Locations
- 1 1701 N Mesa St Ste 101, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 534-7755
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had 2 surgeries with Dr PAZMINO! The results were outstanding! He is an excellent Doctor! I highly recommend him
About Dr. Patricio Pazmino, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pazmino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pazmino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pazmino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pazmino speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pazmino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pazmino.
