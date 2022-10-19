Overview

Dr. Patricio Espinosa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their fellowship with Epilepsy and Sleep Disorders, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School



Dr. Espinosa works at Marcus Neuroscience Institute Neuro Critical Care| Baptist Health in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL and Hammond, LA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Post-Concussion Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.