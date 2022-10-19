Dr. Patricio Espinosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Espinosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricio Espinosa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patricio Espinosa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their fellowship with Epilepsy and Sleep Disorders, Brigham and
Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Dr. Espinosa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Boca Raton Regional Hospital800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 955-6191Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Marcus Neuroscience Institute Neurology | Baptist Health2800 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 160, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (844) 946-9362
-
3
North Oaks Neurology Clinic15813 Paul Vega Md Dr Ste 400, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 230-7525
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
- North Oaks Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Espinosa?
On Saturday, February 7, 2017 I had a stroke and was taken to Boca Regional Hospital. It was my lucky day because Dr Espinosa was on duty in the Emergency Room. He was able to calm me down, order all of the needed tests, and admit me to the hospital under his care. I have continued to have excellent care once I was discharged from the hospital. In the past 7 years I have experienced the best care from this wonderful and compassionate doctor. Appointments are regularly met with a welcome smile. I am indebted to this gifted doctor. Thank you Dr Espinosa for your expertise. Sincerely, Evelyn Solomon
About Dr. Patricio Espinosa, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1861697948
Education & Certifications
- Epilepsy and Sleep Disorders, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- Internal Medicine, University of Kentucky College of Medicine & Neurology, University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Espinosa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Espinosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Espinosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Espinosa works at
Dr. Espinosa has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Post-Concussion Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Espinosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Espinosa speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Espinosa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espinosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espinosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espinosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.