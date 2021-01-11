Dr. Patricio De Hoyos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Hoyos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricio De Hoyos, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricio De Hoyos, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. De Hoyos works at
Locations
Charles J. Burch M.d. P.A.4458 Medical Dr Ste 505, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (617) 803-2512
Manica Isiguzo MD PA34910 Interstate 10 W Ste 601, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (830) 248-1207
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. de Hoyos in November 2020 after I was discharged from the hospital. He was very thorough and detailed in the exam and had great doctor patient relations. I strongly recommend him if you need a pulmonologist.
About Dr. Patricio De Hoyos, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Hoyos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Hoyos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Hoyos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. De Hoyos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Hoyos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Hoyos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Hoyos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.