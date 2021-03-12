Dr. Zekan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patricia Zekan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Patricia Zekan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from West Virginia U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.
Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (877) 826-0590
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient of Dr Zekan since DECEMBER 2016 when I was referred to her for my stage four advanced renal cancer. My cancer is not operable. Dr Zekan is very thorough and very caring . She is very upfront about your diagnosis. She works very hard to give you the best care. The road has not been easy, but Dr Zekan always helps to make it better for me. She is a very good listener. With her guidance I am still here - almost 5 years. They gave me six months
- Medical Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- NC Bapt Hosp
- West Virginia U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Zekan accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
