Dr. Patricia Yun, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Yun, MD is a Dermatologist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience.
Dr. Yun works at
Locations
-
1
Providence Medical Institute Dermatology & Laser Center21311 Madrona Ave Ste 100D, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 792-5050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yun is an outstanding doctor who is very thorough and provides outstanding medical support. She is gracious, personable and I have the utmost trust in her diagnosis and treatment. I highly recommend her! Plus the staff are always very helpful and make the paperwork and pre-tests/work very easy.
About Dr. Patricia Yun, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1962468777
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Yun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yun has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Yun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yun.
