Dr. Patricia Yugueros, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Patricia Yugueros, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Johns Creek, GA. They graduated from Fac Med U del Valle, Cali and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Northside Hospital.

Dr. Yugueros works at LUNA PLASTIC SURGERY in Johns Creek, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Luna
    6335 Hospital Pkwy Ste 216, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 892-7820

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Johns Creek Hospital
  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
Back Pain
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
Back Pain

Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 29, 2020
    Excellent service. The staff were warm, welcoming and caring through the entire procedure. I really feel that no facility takes this much time with their patients. The results are still transforming. I was a little concerned with the facelift initially, but every couple of weeks things look better and better. The swelling and redness are rough at first and it requires patience to see the results transform, but I am seeing the patience pay off. I am told that I really don’t look that different, but a bit younger and refreshed. I highly recommend Dr. Yugueros and Luna Plastic Surgery.
    Regina Shawn Black — Jul 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Patricia Yugueros, MD
    About Dr. Patricia Yugueros, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1467494559
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic Rochester
    Internship
    • Mayo Cinic Rochester MN
    Medical Education
    • Fac Med U del Valle, Cali
    Undergraduate School
    • Universidad del Valle, Cali Colombia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Yugueros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yugueros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yugueros has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yugueros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yugueros works at LUNA PLASTIC SURGERY in Johns Creek, GA. View the full address on Dr. Yugueros’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Yugueros. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yugueros.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yugueros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yugueros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

