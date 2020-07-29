Dr. Patricia Yugueros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yugueros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Yugueros, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Yugueros, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Johns Creek, GA. They graduated from Fac Med U del Valle, Cali and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Yugueros works at Luna
Locations
Luna6335 Hospital Pkwy Ste 216, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Directions (678) 892-7820
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent service. The staff were warm, welcoming and caring through the entire procedure. I really feel that no facility takes this much time with their patients. The results are still transforming. I was a little concerned with the facelift initially, but every couple of weeks things look better and better. The swelling and redness are rough at first and it requires patience to see the results transform, but I am seeing the patience pay off. I am told that I really don’t look that different, but a bit younger and refreshed. I highly recommend Dr. Yugueros and Luna Plastic Surgery.
About Dr. Patricia Yugueros, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1467494559
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Mayo Cinic Rochester MN
- Fac Med U del Valle, Cali
- Universidad del Valle, Cali Colombia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yugueros has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yugueros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yugueros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yugueros speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Yugueros. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yugueros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yugueros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yugueros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.