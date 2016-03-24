Dr. Wyhinny has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patricia Wyhinny, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Wyhinny, MD is a Dermatologist in Des Plaines, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Locations
Midwest Retina Consultants Sc8901 Golf Rd Ste 206, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 698-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Wyhinny to check moles, etc. I found her to be very thorough. She made me feel most comfortable during the examination.
About Dr. Patricia Wyhinny, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
