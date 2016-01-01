See All Ophthalmologists in Oakland, CA
Ophthalmology
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. Patricia Wong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine.

Dr. Wong works at Dr. Iryna Falkenstein in Oakland, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tanaka and Le MDs
    491 30th St Ste 103, Oakland, CA 94609 (510) 763-9775
    1515 Scott St Ste 2, San Francisco, CA 94115 (415) 771-4020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Brown & Toland Physicians
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Hill Physicians Medical Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Patricia Wong, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1922166305
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    • Northwestern University Med Center
    • University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wong has seen patients for Glaucoma, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

