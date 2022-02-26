Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patricia Wong, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Wong, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.
Locations
1
Main Line Gastroenterology100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 252, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (215) 723-8580
2
Malvern Office325 Central Ave Ste 200, Malvern, PA 19355 Directions (610) 644-6755
- 3 2050 W Chester Pike Fl 3, Havertown, PA 19083 Directions (610) 449-1525
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wong was such a good listener & was truly concerned & cared about me. She has a stellar educational background combined with her caring attitude.
About Dr. Patricia Wong, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Pa
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Stanford School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Constipation, Heartburn and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.