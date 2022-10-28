Overview

Dr. Patricia Wilcox, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Obesity Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest.



Dr. Wilcox works at Ascension Medical Group Providence Express Care Woodway in Waco, TX with other offices in Lacy Lakeview, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.