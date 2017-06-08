Dr. Patricia Whitcombe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitcombe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Whitcombe, MD
Dr. Patricia Whitcombe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Connecticut Childbirth & Women's Center94 Locust Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 748-6000
- 2 316 Main St S Ste E, Southbury, CT 06488 Directions (203) 264-2300
- 3 27 Hospital Ave Ste 305, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 798-0500
- Danbury Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Whitfombe is outstanding. She is compassionate and listens to all my concerns! I can't say enough great things about her!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
