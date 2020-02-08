Dr. Wexler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patricia Wexler, MD
Dr. Patricia Wexler, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE.
Wexler Dermatology PC145 E 32nd St Fl 7, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 684-2626
She is fabulous. I’m a lucky patient. I absolutely love her.
About Dr. Patricia Wexler, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1104866680
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Wexler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wexler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wexler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wexler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wexler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.