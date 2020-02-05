Overview

Dr. Patricia Walters, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Walters works at Tarzana Wound Care Center in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.