Super Profile

Dr. Patricia Wade-Gibbs, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4 (37)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Patricia Wade-Gibbs, MD is a Pulmonologist in Pembroke Pines, FL. 

Dr. Wade-Gibbs works at Brigitte Semexant DO, P.A. in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Pneumonia and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brigitte A. Semexant D.o. P.A.
    2301 N University Dr Ste 207, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 965-1119

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Pneumonia
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
Pneumonia
Sleep Apnea

Treatment frequency



Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 01, 2022
    I went to her office after a bronchitis dx, and I have an autoimmune condition named Neuromylitis Optica (NMO) . She examined me and prescribed respiratory medicines, meanwhile she made me Rx, ATI, and in 3 months I was feeling much better, no more coughing, no breathing issues, nothing. I HIGHLY recommend her.
    Maria Loreto — Aug 01, 2022
    About Dr. Patricia Wade-Gibbs, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • English
    • 1689870727
    Education & Certifications

    • Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Wade-Gibbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wade-Gibbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wade-Gibbs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wade-Gibbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wade-Gibbs works at Brigitte Semexant DO, P.A. in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Wade-Gibbs’s profile.

    Dr. Wade-Gibbs has seen patients for Asthma, Pneumonia and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wade-Gibbs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Wade-Gibbs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wade-Gibbs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wade-Gibbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wade-Gibbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

