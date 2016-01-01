Dr. Patricia Vuguin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vuguin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Vuguin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patricia Vuguin, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from U Buenos Aires and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Vuguin works at
Locations
-
1
ColumbiaDoctors - Riverdale270 W 231st St, Bronx, NY 10463 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vuguin?
About Dr. Patricia Vuguin, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730265687
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- U Buenos Aires
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vuguin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vuguin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vuguin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vuguin works at
Dr. Vuguin has seen patients for Hypopituitarism, Growth Hormone Deficiency and Short Stature, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vuguin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vuguin speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vuguin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vuguin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vuguin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vuguin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.