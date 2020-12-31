Dr. Venn-Watson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patricia Venn-Watson, MD
Dr. Patricia Venn-Watson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Patricia C. Venn-watson MD Inc.3914 3rd Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 795-3855
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Venn-Watson is a wonderfully bright, perceptive human being who is able to guide gently and for me very effectively. I would recommend her to anyone I know and care about.
- 53 years of experience
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Dr. Venn-Watson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Venn-Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Venn-Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venn-Watson.
