Dr. Patricia Thorpe, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Thorpe, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Stanford University
Locations
Pulse Cardiovascular Institute LLC7281 E Earll Dr Ste 3, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 912-4747Monday9:00am - 3:30pmTuesday9:00am - 3:30pmWednesday9:00am - 3:30pmThursday9:00am - 3:30pmFriday9:00am - 3:30pmSaturday9:00am - 3:30pmSunday9:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tempe St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thorpe saved our son's legs. He was living in AZ and had open sores that needed constant attention. After visiting a cardiologist, that doctor said he should see Dr. Thorpe. She is extremely qualified to help with vein problems, DVTs, clots and is the nicest, kindest doctor we've ever had to deal with. BTW - our son is special needs and there were extra challenges with his procedures, but he's been all clear since Dr. Thorpe took care of him.
About Dr. Patricia Thorpe, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- English, Portuguese
- 1851427512
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- University Of Minnesota
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thorpe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thorpe accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thorpe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thorpe has seen patients for Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thorpe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thorpe speaks Portuguese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Thorpe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thorpe.
