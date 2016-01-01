Overview

Dr. Patricia Tassinari, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Tassinari works at Orthopedic Associates Manhasset in Hicksville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.