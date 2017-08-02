Dr. Patricia Tae, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Tae, MD
Dr. Patricia Tae, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY.
Children's Med Assocs Nrthrn VA6303 Little River Tpke Ste 300, Alexandria, VA 22312 Directions (703) 914-8989
Yoojin Kim M.d.p.c15814 Northern Blvd Ste ML7, Flushing, NY 11358 Directions (718) 463-8100
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Tae is extremely competent in her job as a doctor as well as an excellent communicator. She always explains what she is doing clearly (but not condescendingly) and always listens to and answers questions. She is very professional and direct, but kind and understanding. She remembers my hard-to-pronounce name, personal details I've told her in the past, and never rushes through or drags out appointments. Of the six MDs I've seen regularly, Dr. Tae is the best.
- Pediatrics
- 19 years of experience
- English
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Dr. Tae has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tae accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tae. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tae.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tae, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tae appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.