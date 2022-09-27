See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in New York, NY
Colorectal Surgery
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Patricia Sylla, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Sylla works at Mount Sinai Health System in New York, NY with other offices in Long Island City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    IBD Center
    17 E 102nd St Fl 4, New York, NY 10029
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mount Sinai Hospital
    5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029
    Monday
    1:30pm - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Mount Sinai Doctors
    2520 30th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11102

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Anal and Rectal Cancer

Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Total Proctocolectomy With Ileoanal J Pouch Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Transanal Endoscopic Microsurgery (TEM) for Rectal Tumors Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 27, 2022
    I was given bleak options by surgeons at home, who said surgery would leave me with a colostomy bag, and sought a second opinion from Dr. Sylla. Dr. Sylla believed she could remove the entire tumor without leaving me with a bag, which is precisely (and I do mean "precisely") what she did (confirmed by the pathology report). I am fortunate and eternally grateful to Dr. Sylla. In the unfortunate circumstance anyone reading this needs or knows of anyone needing a colorectal surgeon, it is worth going out of your way to be seen by Dr. Sylla.
    David Wolf — Sep 27, 2022
    About Dr. Patricia Sylla, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1639212020
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital|Mount Sinai Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Columbia Presbyterian Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Columbia Presbyterian Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • J &amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Queens
    • Mount Sinai West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Sylla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sylla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sylla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sylla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Sylla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sylla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sylla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sylla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.