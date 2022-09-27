Overview

Dr. Patricia Sylla, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Sylla works at Mount Sinai Health System in New York, NY with other offices in Long Island City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.