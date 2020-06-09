Overview

Dr. Patricia Sullivan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Sullivan works at Womencare Obstetrics and Gynecology in Willow Grove, PA with other offices in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

