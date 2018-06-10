Overview

Dr. Patricia Stafford, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.



Dr. Stafford works at Advocare Magness/Stafford OBGYN in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Sicklerville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Atrophic Vaginitis and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.