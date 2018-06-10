Dr. Patricia Stafford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stafford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Stafford, MD
Dr. Patricia Stafford, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Magness-stafford Obgyn Assoc. P.A.1810 BERLIN RD, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (856) 740-4400
Advocare Magness & Stafford Obgyn Associates PA802 Liberty Pl, Sicklerville, NJ 08081 Directions (856) 740-4400
- 3 1810 Haddon Fld Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (856) 795-3313
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
*UPDATE* EXCELLENT,EXCELLENT,EXCELLENT...she is truly an OBGYN like no other(: Wait is long most of the times but it's worth it.
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Stafford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stafford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stafford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stafford has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Atrophic Vaginitis and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stafford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Stafford. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stafford.
