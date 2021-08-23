Dr. Patricia Soscia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soscia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Soscia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patricia Soscia, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Soscia works at
Locations
Life Span Physicians Group407 East Ave Ste 250, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 351-2280
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr. Soscia for at least 30 years. She is the most empathetic, well-qualified physician I have ever met. She takes the time to listen and help in whatever is my current symptoms. Patty has taken me from a man who could hardly walk to being self-sufficient again. My multiple conditions require a physician who listens and helps not to mention coordinating with my other doctors. I can not say enough wonderful things about her as a physician and a friend. Thank You For Everything!
About Dr. Patricia Soscia, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1093798910
Education & Certifications
- University Mass
- U Mass
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- Salve Regina University
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soscia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soscia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soscia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soscia has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soscia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Soscia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soscia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soscia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soscia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.