Dr. Patricia Silvia, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Silvia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Taunton, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Pediatric Associates At Northwoods2007 Bay St Ste 103, Taunton, MA 02780 Directions (508) 880-7858
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
She has always been professional and always listens my concerns. And answers all my questions. She is amazing. My son loves her..
About Dr. Patricia Silvia, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1093757296
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silvia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silvia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silvia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silvia speaks Portuguese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Silvia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silvia.
