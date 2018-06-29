Dr. Shively has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patricia Shively, MD
Dr. Patricia Shively, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Peachtree Corners, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
- 1 5696 Peachtree Pkwy Ste A, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092 Directions (770) 448-6468
I have been seeing Dr Shively for years. She has insight about problems that helps you to address problems more effectively. She is patient and kind. She knows so much about the different psychotherapeutic medicines. She also doesn't just rely on that alone to help you get the result you want. She encourages other helpful, healthy ways of addressing symptoms. I would and have recommended her to several people. She does not have staff.
- Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1306068317
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Shively has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shively. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shively.
