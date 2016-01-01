Overview

Dr. Patricia Shipley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.