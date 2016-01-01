Dr. Patricia Shipley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shipley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Shipley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patricia Shipley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 325 Winding River Ln Ste 101, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 293-0866
- 2 1221 Lee St 4, Charlottesville, VA 22908 Directions (434) 924-2706
-
3
University of Virginia Medical Center1215 Lee St, Charlottesville, VA 22908 Directions (434) 924-2101
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)

Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patricia Shipley, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1659487841
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
- University Of Rochester Strong Memorial Hospital
- Washington Hospital Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shipley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shipley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shipley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shipley has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shipley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shipley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shipley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shipley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shipley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.