Overview

Dr. Patricia Segler, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Pierz, MN. They specialize in Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Segler works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Pierz Clinic in Pierz, MN with other offices in Baxter, MN and Brainerd, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.