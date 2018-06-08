Dr. Patricia Segler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Segler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patricia Segler, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Pierz, MN. They specialize in Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.
Dr. Segler works at
Locations
Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Pierz Clinic138 Main St S, Pierz, MN 56364 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Essentia Health-Baxter Specialty Clinic (OB/GYN)13060 Isle Dr, Baxter, MN 56425 Directions
Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Good Beginnings OB Clinic (Brainerd)523 N 3rd St, Brainerd, MN 56401 DirectionsFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Westerberg is an excellent doctor--very caring, compassionate and professional. I was so impressed and highly recommend her.
About Dr. Patricia Segler, MD
- Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1154308088
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mn Med School
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
