Dr. Patricia Scripko, MD
Dr. Patricia Scripko, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cheverly, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
UM Capital Region Medical Group2900 Mercy Ln, Cheverly, MD 20785 Directions (301) 618-2273
UM Capital Region Medical Group251 National Harbor Blvd Fl 5, Oxon Hill, MD 20745 Directions (301) 618-2273
Dr. Scripko treated and evaluated my loved one. He presented with odd symptoms that every other practitioner seemed to misdiagnose and steer us in yet another direction. Her expertise and bedside manner are unparalleled. I have a RN for 24 years and Dr. Scripko possesses the qualities that all patients should be privy to. It was suggested that we visit a sub-specialist. The amount of time that she devoted to the in person visit and even multiple telephone follow ups just to “check in” were exceptional.
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Dr. Scripko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scripko has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scripko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scripko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scripko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.