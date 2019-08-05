Dr. Patricia Schroeder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schroeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Schroeder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patricia Schroeder, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Locations
Clinic for Pulmonary and Infectious Diseases PA1375 Roberts Dr Ste 206, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 247-1456
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schroeder is excellent! Very thorough, caring and attentive.
About Dr. Patricia Schroeder, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1043272842
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schroeder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schroeder accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schroeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schroeder has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schroeder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Schroeder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schroeder.
