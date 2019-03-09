Dr. Patricia Scallan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scallan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Scallan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patricia Scallan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Scallan works at
Locations
-
1
Stanley E. Peters Jr MD8080 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste 2121, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 767-7200
-
2
Christopher L. Surek D.o. Apmc6110 Main St Ste D, Zachary, LA 70791 Directions (225) 658-6220
-
3
Baton Rouge General Medical Center8585 Picardy Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 387-7000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scallan?
Tubes/adenoids
About Dr. Patricia Scallan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1568451862
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scallan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scallan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scallan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scallan works at
Dr. Scallan has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Enlarged Turbinates, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scallan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Scallan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scallan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scallan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scallan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.