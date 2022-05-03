See All Dermatologists in Folsom, CA
Dr. Patricia Satterfield, MD

Dermatology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Patricia Satterfield, MD is a Dermatologist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.

Dr. Satterfield works at Folsom Dermatology, Inc. in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Folsom Dermatology
    1745 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 983-2302

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hair Loss
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Alopecia Totalis Chevron Icon
Alopecia Universalis Chevron Icon
Angioma Chevron Icon
Benign Skin Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Keratosis Pilaris Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Xerotic Eczema Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Benefit Management
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Pacific Health Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Patricia Satterfield, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225116940
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Satterfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Satterfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Satterfield has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Satterfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Satterfield works at Folsom Dermatology, Inc. in Folsom, CA. View the full address on Dr. Satterfield’s profile.

    Dr. Satterfield has seen patients for Hair Loss, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Satterfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Satterfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Satterfield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Satterfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Satterfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

