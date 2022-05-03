Dr. Patricia Satterfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Satterfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Satterfield, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patricia Satterfield, MD is a Dermatologist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Dr. Satterfield works at
Locations
-
1
Folsom Dermatology1745 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 983-2302
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Pacific Health Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Satterfield?
We cant say enough positive things about Dr.Satterfield. She is the best Dermatologist we have ever been under the care of and we have seen over a dozen in all years of skin care.
About Dr. Patricia Satterfield, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1225116940
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Satterfield has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Satterfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Satterfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Satterfield works at
Dr. Satterfield has seen patients for Hair Loss, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Satterfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Satterfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Satterfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Satterfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Satterfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.