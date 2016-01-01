Dr. Sarkar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patricia Sarkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Patricia Sarkar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA.
Apex Primary Care235 S Maitland Ave Ste 101, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 644-2121
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
About Dr. Patricia Sarkar, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA
- Psychiatry
Dr. Sarkar accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarkar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarkar.
