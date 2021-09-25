Dr. Patricia Sareh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sareh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Sareh, MD
Dr. Patricia Sareh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Maryland Medical Center
Dr. Sareh works at
Lee Physician Group - Adult Endocrinology8960 Colonial Center Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (239) 343-9646
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Can anyone tell me where she went? Is she still in Florida? I will drive for a good endocrinologist
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1841491933
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
