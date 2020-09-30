Dr. Patricia Sabb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Sabb, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Sabb, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with UW Health University Hospital.
Dr. Sabb works at
Locations
-
1
Uw Health Optical780 Regent St Ste 306, Madison, WI 53715 Directions (608) 265-2020
-
2
University of Wisconsin Medical Foundation Inc1 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715 Directions (608) 287-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sabb?
Dr. Saab performed two cataract surgeries on me with multifocal implants. My vision went from extremely nearsighted to pretty much perfect immediately -- I can still read and do close work without glasses, but at a more comfortable distance (more than 6 inches from my face) AND see details on objects miles away. It's been transforming! I went in for a very quick and easy laser cleanup about a year and a half later (this is normal in a small percentage of cases) and since then have had no complaints. Today I visited my regular optometrist for a checkup, and over five years after my surgery, my vision is perfect. He knew she was good; he had recommended her to me. But was amazed at how good my vision is -- he said "Wow. Dr. Saab is really, really good!" I agree!
About Dr. Patricia Sabb, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1083680565
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabb works at
Dr. Sabb has seen patients for Floaters, Nearsightedness and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.