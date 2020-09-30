Overview

Dr. Patricia Sabb, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with UW Health University Hospital.



Dr. Sabb works at University Station Eye Clinic in Madison, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Nearsightedness and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.